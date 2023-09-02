Marysville notched a win against Reynoldsburg 31-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Marysville and Reynoldsburg were both scoreless.

The Raiders had a 14-10 edge on the Monarchs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Marysville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Monarchs held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marysville and Reynoldsburg played in a 33-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marysville faced off against New Albany and Reynoldsburg took on Upper Arlington on Aug. 18 at Upper Arlington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.