Mentor Lake Catholic eventually beat Akron Buchtel 27-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Griffins’ expense.

Mentor Lake Catholic jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Akron Buchtel played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 3, 2022.

