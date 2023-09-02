Marion Harding grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Newark at Marion Harding on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Marion Harding opened with a 12-7 advantage over Newark through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Wildcats with a 14-12 lead over the Presidents heading into the second quarter.

Marion Harding broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over Newark.

The Presidents got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Newark and Marion Harding played in a 28-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marion Harding faced off against Mt Vernon and Newark took on Zanesville on Aug. 18 at Zanesville High School.

