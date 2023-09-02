Lexington finally found a way to top Bellville Clear Fork 28-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bellville Clear Fork, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Colts with a 21-14 lead over the Minutemen heading into halftime.

Lexington tied the game at 21 before Clear Fork built a 27-21 lead after three quarters.

Lexington scored its winning TD early in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellville Clear Fork and Lexington faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Bellville Clear Fork took on Lucas on Aug. 18 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

