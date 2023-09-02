It was a tough night for Columbus Grandview Heights which was overmatched by Johnstown Northridge in this 35-8 verdict.

Johnstown Northridge darted in front of Columbus Grandview Heights 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Johnstown Northridge breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats outpointed the Vikings 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Howard East Knox and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Centennial on Aug. 18 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

