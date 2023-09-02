Gahanna Columbus Academy’s defense throttled Newark Catholic, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Gahanna Columbus Academy pulled in front of Newark Catholic 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 34-0 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Gahanna Columbus Academy thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Newark Catholic and Gahanna Columbus Academy played in a 35-15 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Newark Catholic faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.