A suffocating defense helped Granville handle Johnstown 31-0 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Granville a 14-0 lead over Johnstown.

The Blue Aces opened a towering 17-0 gap over the Johnnies at halftime.

Granville jumped to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Aces held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Granville and Johnstown played in a 38-16 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Johnstown faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Granville took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Aug. 18 at Granville High School.

