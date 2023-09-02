A suffocating defense helped Mt. Gilead handle Grove City Christian 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Mt. Gilead thundered in front of Grove City Christian 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Grove City Christian faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Mt Gilead took on North Lewisburg Triad on Aug. 18 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

