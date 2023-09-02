Worthington Christian knocked off Centerburg 20-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Worthington Christian opened with a 13-7 advantage over Centerburg through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Worthington Christian faced off against Danville and Centerburg took on Utica on Aug. 18 at Centerburg High School.

