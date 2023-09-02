A suffocating defense helped Wapakoneta handle Ottawa-Glandorf 45-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 13-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Redskins fought to a 24-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.

Wapakoneta pulled to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Wapakoneta took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Aug. 18 at Wapakoneta High School.

