Elida topped Kenton 30-22 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Elida High.

The last time Elida and Kenton played in a 45-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Elida faced off against Toledo Rogers and Kenton took on Coldwater on Aug. 18 at Coldwater High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.