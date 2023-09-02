Defiance knocked off St. Marys 30-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defiance moved in front of St. Marys 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 22-7 intermission margin at the Roughriders’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as St. Marys climbed back to within 22-15.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, St. Marys and Defiance squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St. Marys faced off against St. Henry.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.