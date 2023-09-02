Tiffin Calvert controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-25 victory over Norwalk St. Paul on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 14-0 lead over Norwalk St. Paul.

The Flyers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-13 halftime margin.

Tiffin Calvert breathed fire to a 35-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.