Norwalk knocked off Toledo Rogers 42-26 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Norwalk moved in front of Toledo Rogers 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Truckers and the Rams were both scoreless.

Norwalk stormed to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Rogers faced off against Elida and Norwalk took on Toledo Start on Aug. 18 at Norwalk High School.

