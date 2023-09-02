Tiffin Columbian dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 56-45 win over Caledonia River Valley in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Caledonia River Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Tiffin Columbian at the end of the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense moved in front for a 35-27 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian steamrolled to a 56-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 12-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Ashland and Tiffin Columbian took on Fremont Ross on Aug. 18 at Fremont Ross High School.

