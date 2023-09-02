Milan Edison rolled past Gibsonburg for a comfortable 42-6 victory on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Milan Edison opened with a 14-6 advantage over Gibsonburg through the first quarter.

The Chargers opened a monstrous 28-6 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Milan Edison steamrolled to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gibsonburg faced off against Ottawa Hills.

