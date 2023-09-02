Tipp City Bethel’s advantage forced Urbana to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-17 win Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tipp City Bethel started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Urbana at the end of the first quarter.

The Hillclimbers kept a 21-17 intermission margin at the Bees’ expense.

Urbana roared to a 35-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Urbana took on Dayton Belmont on Aug. 18 at Urbana High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.