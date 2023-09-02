London’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Orab Western Brown 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

London jumped in front of Mt. Orab Western Brown 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

London jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, London faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Hillsboro on Aug. 18 at Hillsboro High School.

