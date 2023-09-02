Ottawa Hills broke to an early lead and topped Swanton 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 21-0 lead over Swanton.

The Green Bears opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Green Bears and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ottawa Hills and Swanton played in a 24-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Swanton faced off against Paulding and Ottawa Hills took on Gibsonburg on Aug. 18 at Ottawa Hills High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.