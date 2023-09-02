Hamler Patrick Henry took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Columbus Grove 40-28 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Hamler Patrick Henry a 14-0 lead over Columbus Grove.

The Patriots’ offense stormed in front for a 34-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Columbus Grove drew within 34-14 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 14-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Patriots prevailed.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Hamler Patrick Henry squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Hicksville and Columbus Grove took on Pandora-Gilboa on Aug. 17 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

