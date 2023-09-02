Lewistown Indian Lake posted a narrow 28-27 win over Harrod Allen East in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Harrod Allen East, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lewistown Indian Lake through the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs jumped a narrow margin over the Lakers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Harrod Allen East enjoyed a 21-14 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake to start the final quarter.

The Lakers pulled off a stirring 14-6 fourth quarter to trip the Mustangs.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Anna and Harrod Allen East took on McComb on Aug. 18 at Harrod Allen East High School.

