A swift early pace pushed Oak Harbor past Port Clinton Friday 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Oak Harbor opened with a 14-0 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Oak Harbor and Port Clinton were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Port Clinton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Oak Harbor faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Port Clinton took on Toledo Waite on Aug. 18 at Toledo Waite High School.

