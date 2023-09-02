Maumee’s defense throttled Toledo Bowsher, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Maumee stormed in front of Toledo Bowsher 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Oak Harbor and Maumee took on Holland Springfield on Aug. 18 at Maumee High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.