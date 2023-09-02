Metamora Evergreen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rossford 32-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Metamora Evergreen moved in front of Rossford 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to an 18-6 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Rossford faced off against Northwood and Metamora Evergreen took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Aug. 18 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.