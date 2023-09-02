A suffocating defense helped Liberty Center handle Tontogany Otsego 45-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Liberty Center darted in front of Tontogany Otsego 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Liberty Center charged to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Liberty Center and Tontogany Otsego played in a 9-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Liberty Center faced off against Defiance Tinora and Tontogany Otsego took on Bowling Green on Aug. 18 at Bowling Green High School.

