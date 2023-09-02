Delta notched a win against Millbury Lake 38-28 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Delta a 6-0 lead over Millbury Lake.

The Panthers registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Flyers.

Delta and Millbury Lake each scored in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Millbury Lake faced off against Leipsic and Delta took on Defiance Ayersville on Aug. 18 at Delta High School.

