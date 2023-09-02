North Robinson Colonel Crawford took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Howard East Knox 49-15 during this Ohio football game.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford opened with a 21-7 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an enormous 28-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

