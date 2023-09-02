Paulding earned a convincing 56-25 win over Delphos Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Paulding opened with an 8-0 advantage over Delphos Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense charged in front for a 32-12 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Delphos Jefferson drew within 40-25 in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Paulding took on Spencerville on Aug. 25 at Spencerville High School.

