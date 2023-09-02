Toledo Whitmer rolled past Oregon Clay for a comfortable 49-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Oregon Clay squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Oregon Clay High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Oregon Clay faced off against Sandusky and Toledo Whitmer took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Aug. 18 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

