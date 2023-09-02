Findlay broke to an early lead and topped Sylvania Southview 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Findlay opened with a 21-0 advantage over Sylvania Southview through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense pulled in front for a 42-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Findlay thundered to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sylvania Southview faced off against Sylvania Northview and Findlay took on Toledo Central Catholic on Aug. 18 at Findlay High School.

