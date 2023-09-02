Sylvania Northview grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 17-14 win against Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Sylvania Northview a 14-0 lead over Napoleon.

Napoleon didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-7 at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Sylvania Northview maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the final quarter.

The last time Napoleon and Sylvania Northview played in a 41-16 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Sylvania Northview squared off with Sylvania Southview in a football game.

