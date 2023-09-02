It was a tough night for Bowling Green which was overmatched by Whitehouse Anthony Wayne in this 35-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Whitehouse Anthony Wayne a 14-0 lead over Bowling Green.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Hilliard Darby and Bowling Green took on Tontogany Otsego on Aug. 18 at Bowling Green High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.