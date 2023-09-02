Leipsic finally found a way to top Pandora-Gilboa 21-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Pandora-Gilboa took the lead 14-13 to start the final quarter.

The Vikings pulled off a stirring 8-0 final quarter to trip the Rockets.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Leipsic squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Leipsic faced off against Millbury Lake and Pandora-Gilboa took on Columbus Grove on Aug. 17 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

