Findlay Liberty-Benton posted a narrow 34-30 win over Arlington on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped in front of Arlington 21-15 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Arlington moved ahead of Findlay Liberty-Benton 22-21 to start the fourth quarter.

A 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Eagles’ defeat of the Red Devils.

Last season, Arlington and Findlay Liberty-Benton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Elyria Catholic and Arlington took on Dola Hardin Northern on Aug. 18 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

