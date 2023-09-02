Van Buren pushed past Arcadia for a 22-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Van Buren an 8-0 lead over Arcadia.

The Black Knights fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Van Buren and Arcadia were both scoreless.

The Black Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Van Buren and Arcadia faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Van Buren faced off against Fostoria and Arcadia took on Cory-Rawson on Aug. 18 at Arcadia High School.

