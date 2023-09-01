Belmont Union Local finally found a way to top Glen Dale John Marshall 32-25 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Glen Dale John Marshall showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Belmont Union Local as the first quarter ended.

The Jets kept a 26-10 intermission margin at the Monarchs’ expense.

Glen Dale John Marshall stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 32-25.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Belmont Union Local faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah.

