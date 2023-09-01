Concord grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Toledo Christian during this Ohio football game.

Concord opened with a 6-0 advantage over Toledo Christian through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.