Bradford rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 44-7 win over Hamilton New Miami in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Bradford a 28-7 lead over Hamilton New Miami.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Railroaders held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Hamilton New Miami faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Bradford took on Franklin Middletown Christian on Aug. 19 at Franklin Middletown Christian High School.

