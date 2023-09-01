Beallsville eventually beat Matamoras Frontier 25-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Beallsville High.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Cougars moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Matamoras Frontier with a 13-12 lead over Beallsville heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Devils pulled off a stirring 13-0 fourth quarter to trip the Cougars.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Beallsville faced off against Millersport.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.