Beaver Eastern collected a solid win over Chillicothe Southeastern in a 36-20 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Beaver Eastern squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against West Salem Northwestern and Beaver Eastern took on Corning Miller on Aug. 18 at Corning Miller High School.

