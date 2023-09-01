Ansonia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-6 win over New Lebanon Dixie on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Ansonia stormed in front of New Lebanon Dixie 32-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 64-0 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Greyhounds rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Tigers prevailed.

Last season, Ansonia and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ansonia faced off against De Graff Riverside and New Lebanon Dixie took on Indianapolis Irvington on Aug. 18 at Indianapolis Irvington Preparatory Academy.

