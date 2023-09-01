Cincinnati Deer Park dominated from start to finish in an imposing 47-12 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Grove City Christian on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

