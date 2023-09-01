Berlin Center Western Reserve dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-6 win over Columbiana on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Berlin Center Western Reserve moved in front of Columbiana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a close 14-6 gap over the Clippers at the intermission.

Berlin Center Western Reserve thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Malvern and Columbiana took on Lowellville on Aug. 18 at Columbiana High School.

