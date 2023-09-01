Brookfield pushed past Youngstown Valley Christian for a 26-12 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Brookfield a 14-0 lead over Youngstown Valley Christian.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 20-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 26-12.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Brookfield took on Creston Norwayne on Aug. 18 at Creston Norwayne High School.

