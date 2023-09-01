Camden Preble Shawnee pushed past New Paris National Trail for a 28-13 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Camden Preble Shawnee moved in front of New Paris National Trail 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Arrows registered a 23-7 advantage at halftime over the Blazers.

Camden Preble Shawnee jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blazers managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time New Paris National Trail and Camden Preble Shawnee played in a 31-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Paris National Trail faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Middletown Madison on Aug. 18 at Middletown Madison Senior High School.

