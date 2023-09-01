Casstown Miami East finally found a way to top Springfield Northwestern 17-15 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Springfield Northwestern started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Casstown Miami East at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Vikings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Springfield Northwestern and Casstown Miami East squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Casstown Miami East faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Northwestern took on South Charleston Southeastern on Aug. 18 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

