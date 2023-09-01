Cincinnati Madeira posted a narrow 41-35 win over Cincinnati Purcell Marian at Cincinnati Madeira High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Purcell Marian played in a 21-9 game on Sept. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Norwood and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

