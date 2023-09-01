Cincinnati Finneytown took full advantage of overtime to defeat Lockland 16-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Cincinnati Finneytown got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lockland faced off against Ludlow and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Attica on Aug. 18 at Attica High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.