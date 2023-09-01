Coal Grove topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 48-42 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Pomeroy Meigs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-0 advantage over Coal Grove as the first quarter ended.

The Marauders roared a lopsided margin over the Hornets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Pomeroy Meigs with a 30-28 lead over Coal Grove heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Hornets and the Marauders locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Coal Grove got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Coal Grove took on Greenup County on Aug. 18 at Coal Grove High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.