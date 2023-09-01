Amanda-Clearcreek unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Frankfort Adena 48-14 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Amanda-Clearcreek a 14-0 lead over Frankfort Adena.

The Aces registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Frankfort Adena didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 41-7 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-14.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Frankfort Adena took on Greenfield McClain on Aug. 18 at Greenfield McClain High School.

